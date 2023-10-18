LUBBOCK, Texas— The 15th annual Pumpkin Trail is October 26 through 29, with daylight & evening hours at Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue. If you are really feeling creative, join the pumpkin carving competition at Hodges Community Center on October 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Winners will have their pumpkins displayed at the Pumpkin Trail. Plus, Trick or Treat Street will be on October 27 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Safety City. Find out more at Playlubbock.com, (806) 767-3706, Facebook Page: Lubbock Parks and Recreation, Instagram: @lubbockparksandrec.