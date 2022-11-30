LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by Cardinal’s Sports Center to help with their seventh annual Shoes 4 Kids. Grab a name from the Christmas tree, purchase a pair of shoes at 30% off to be given to a child before Christmas. The shoes will be given to children at Buckner Lubbock, Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, Lubbock Children’s Home and CASA of the South Plains. You can also support Shoes 4 Kids by donating. Cardinal’s is located at 6524 Slide Road . You can reach out to them at mycardinalssports.com or 806-765-6645.