Buddy Holly Hall presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story on February 15

LUBBOCK, Texas— With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more. Tickets to The Simon & Garfunkel Storycan be purchased at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.