LUBBOCK, Texas— The back-to-school Sip & Shop at Cotton Court will have something for everyone including local shopping, cocktails, door prizes and more. Plus, they are taking school supply and backpack donations to be giving to the local non-profit FOUND. Grab a friend and head over to the Cotton Court Hotel on Thursday, August 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find them on Facebook at Back-to-School SIP & SHOP at Cotton Court Hotel.