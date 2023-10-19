LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s an annual event in Slaton, Texas. The Slaton St. Joseph’s Sausage Festival and Octoberfest is this weekend, October 21 and 22. Saturday will include live music, food, drinks, Slaton Bakery cookies and pretzels, bouncy houses for the kids and so much more. Sunday you can have lunch there or take it home to enjoy. The raffles and auctions, plus the proceeds go to support St. Joseph Church. Find out more on their Facebook page, St Joseph Slaton Oktoberfest or at slatonsausage.com for online ordering.