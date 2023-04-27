LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains Iris Society is having their annual competition and show on Saturday, April 29 at the Metropolitan Church at 4501 University Ave. Entries for Horticulture, Design and Photography will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and public viewing is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can become a member for $10.00 a year; they meet on the fourth Monday of each month (Feb. through Oct.) at the Red Zone Cafe (backroom) at 7:00 p.m. Find out more on their Facebook page, South Plains Iris Society.