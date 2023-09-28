LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains Sweethearts was established in 2022 out of a need to support South Plains junior livestock exhibitors at the San Antonio Sale. Their first year they raised over $17,000 by word of mouth for the 2023 sale and this year’s goal is $50,000. The SPS has donated to exhibitors from 20 different 4H & FFA Chapters across the South Plains. They are having a Wild Game Dinner on October 28 at the FiberMax Center for Discovery. Reach out at SouthPlainsSweethearts.com or on their Facebook page, South Plains Sweethearts for tickets and more information.