LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains Mall is keeping the holiday spirit going with something for everyone. Holiday events include Donuts, Coffee and Discounts and the Lubbock Moms Advent Calendar. There is still time to adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree benefiting our local children through Saturday, December 9. The SPM along with Cotton Court Hotel and Market Street have partnered together for the “Christmas on us” giveaway. Find out more at southplainsmall.com/holiday.