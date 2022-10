SLATON, Texas—Head over tot Slaton this weekend for two days of Oktoberfest celebrating at the annual St Joseph Sausage Festival. You can enjoy a sausage dinner, Slaton Bakery pretzels, auctions, activities for the whole family and more. All the activities will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 to 16 at 21st Street and Division Street in Slaton. For more information: slatonsausage.com, Facebook: St Joseph Slaton Oktoberfest & Sausage Sales