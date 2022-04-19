LUBBOCK, Texas— Strengthening Families Workshop is a 1.5 hour-a-month commitment to strengthen your family and experience positive lasting change. There will be free lunch, childcare, and transportation assistance if needed. SFP is effective because it was specifically crafted to increase Protective Factors and reduce the Risk Factors that lead to both substance abuse and depression in youths. Register here: https://cclubbock.aidaform.com/parentworkshopregistration or on website or call us.