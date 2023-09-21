LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tumor Registrars Association (TxTRA) is having their 50th annual education conference on September 25 through 27 at Cotton Court Hotel. The Conference theme is ‘Cultivating a New Future in Cancer Registry” and will bring in cancer registry professionals from all across Texas and areas of New Mexico, Colorado. The Texas Tumor Registrars Association, a volunteer organization dedicated to the support of cancer data management professionals, promotes education and guidance in the areas of cancer registry and cancer program administration. Find out more at txtra.org.