LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tumor Registrars Association (TxTRA) is having their 50th annual education conference on September 25 through 27 at Cotton Court Hotel. The Conference theme is ‘Cultivating a New Future in Cancer Registry” and will bring in cancer registry professionals from all across Texas and areas of New Mexico, Colorado. The Texas Tumor Registrars Association, a volunteer organization dedicated to the support of cancer data management professionals, promotes education and guidance in the areas of cancer registry and cancer program administration. Find out more at txtra.org.
by: Brandi Driggers
