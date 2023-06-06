LUBBOCK, Texas—The U&I Conference is gearing up for a great time for all the women that attend. Keynote speakers for this conference are Debbie McGuire, the first lady of Texas Tech Football, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD and TTU alumni and Southwest Airlines representative, Laura Nieto. The conference will be Tuesday, October 3. Sponsorships, tickets and more information can be found at uandiconference.com. Follow them on Facebook at The U&I Conference to win your tickets.