The United Family donating $1 to local food bank for each flu shot given in December

LUBBOCK, Texas – During December, the United Family will donate one dollar to local food banks for each flu shot given across all markets throughout the month of December.

The United Family made the decision to do this fundraiser to both help encourage participation in flu shots during this year’s flu season, as well as to help food banks in its areas of operation combat food insecurity during the holiday season.

The promotion will run from December 1 to December 31 and will benefit food banks in the local areas where the funds are raised.

The following food banks will be receiving donations: High Plains Food Bank, South Plains Food Bank, Food Bank of West Central Texas, Roadrunner Food Bank, Santa Fe Food Depot, Concho Valley Regional Food Bank and Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.