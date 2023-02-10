Singing Plainsmen and Hub City Harmony Barbershop Choruses
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Singing Plainsmen of Lubbock and the Hub City Harmony Barbershop Choruses are joining together to offer Singing Valentine’s Day Cards. A Barbershop Quartet will sing up to 2 songs, as well as present your loved one with a rose and memories that you will never forget! Call 806-445-9119 to schedule your special singing Valentine, on Facebook: Lubbock Singing Plainsmen or Hub City Harmony Chorus, singingplainsmen.wixsite.com/singingplainsmen.