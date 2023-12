LUBBOCK, Texas—Make sure to stop by KK’s Corner Mall on Thursday, December 21 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. to meet some of the Villagers from High Point Village. They will be selling their art pieces just in time for Christmas. Plus, shop KK’s and a portion of the proceeds will go to HPV. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue. Find out more on Facebook at KK’s Corner Mall.