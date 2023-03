LUBBOCK, Texas— The Viva Aztlan Festival is an event full of culture including performances, education, Folklorico competition and showcase of the best of Festival 2022 winner and Mariachi concert. This event will be March 11th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Find out more at vivaaztlan.org, by calling 806-252-2828 and purchase tickets at Select-A-Seat.