LUBBOCK, Texas—Waltzing for Wishes Gala is Friday, August 4 at the Buddy Holly Hall with a big purpose. This gala raise money for wish kids in the South Plains. Put on your dancing shoes and enjoy a three-course meal by Rave On, a paddle auction and silent auction, a dessert bar and of course dancing. Sit back and enjoy local celebrity dancers and wish kids dancing during the program. Find out more at wish.org/ntx, 806-416-5582.