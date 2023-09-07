The Women’s Giving Circle is a way for women who are interested in giving back to the community to meet other like minded women and be part of major gifts to organizations that directly support issues that impact our local community. The WGC is very new, however over 50 local women have joined to date. The organization meets quarterly to socialize and learn about opportunities of interest. Their next gathering is Tuesday, September 12 at 5:50 p.m.; you can call 806-762-8061 to get the address. Dr. Jessica Gray will cover wellness for women. Find out more about their free events by emailing Julie at julie@cfwtx.org or calling 806-773-1199.