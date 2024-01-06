LUBBOCK, Texas—The 36th annual Women of Excellence Celebration hosted by the YWCA is March 7. This event will begin with a reception at 6:00 p.m. followed by the dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Since 1989, Women of Excellence award recipients have been inspiring others in Lubbock not only with their professional achievements but also with the work they do for others. By promoting women as leaders in Lubbock, the YWCA strives to empower women and their families in order to establish strong role models for future generations of young women. Purchase tickets and find out more at ywcalubbock.org or by calling 806-776-9512.