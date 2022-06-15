LUBBOCK, Texas—The YWCA of Lubbock and the J.T. & Margaret Talkington YWCA at Sun ‘n Fun are Texas Department of Agriculture summer meal sites. Children and teens ages 18 and younger (and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old) can continue to enjoy healthy lunches and snacks throughout the summer at no cost. No reservation or form of identification is required. For more information: YWCA on University 806-993-9922, www.ywcalubbock.org, J.T. & Margaret Talkington YWCA at Sun ‘n Fun 806-771-0184, marketing@ywcalubbock.org