LUBBOCK, Texas— The Empower Her Steps Conference is June 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the YWCA. This event serves the purpose of empowering those that attend through the speakers and fellowship. This conference includes a powerful keynote speaker, Angelina Mojica, and four local speakers teaching the workshops. Find out more by reaching out at 806-407-7656 or on Facebook, Angelina Mojica.