LUBBOCK, Texas— iSPiRe Personal Growth Series hosted by the YWCA of Lubbock has their first event on Thursday, April 20, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket link: ywcalubbock.ejoinme.org/inspire. This first event “How to drop the balance act and get real about being a mom” is with Katherine Wintsch. Tickets include program, lunch and a free copy of Katherine’s book, “Slay Like A Mother”.