Therese Barrett puts a twist on photography here in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Therese Barrett is an artist and Certified Professional Photographer living and working in Lubbock, TX. She is available to photograph your special moments in West Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and Southern California. Therese is a member of the Professional Photographers of America, and the West Texas Photographers Association. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Dallas with a concentration in Fine Art. She recently was awarded the Master of Photography degree from the PPA. Check out her work here.