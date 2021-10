LUBBOCK, Texas– ThirsTeas is a new tea hot spot in town and a one stop shop to help refresh you each day! They brew a variety of unique and seasonal flavors with a chance for you to give input on what you’d like to see! ThirsTeas is a walk-in shop and drive-thru location which also serves up local treats, snacks and other beverages! The shop is located on the corner of 34th Street and Milwaukee Avenue so go check them out today!