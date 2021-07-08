This Saturday is the Plainview West Texas Chevy Bill Wells Bar-None Roughstock Rodeo

Plainview, Texas – Tickets are now available at Gebos in Plainview or at gate Saturday for the Plainview West Texas Chevy Bill Wells Bar-None Roughstock Rodeo. The fun starts at 2 PM and goes all night long. From food, rides and even concerts, there is a lot of fun to be had. It costs $10.00 for adults & kids ages 11 & Up. Kids 10 & Under $5.00 OR kids get in free with a canned good that will be donated to Faith in Sharing House. Admission Tickets can be purchased in advance at Gebos in Plainvew.
MUTTON Bustin’ is $5.00 per entry.

