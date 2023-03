LUBBOCK, Texas—Maddie Ward, wedding planner at Sonnet Weddings is offering a free wedding planning workshop. The next class is March 18 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Hodges Community Center. The class theme is ‘how to help your child (or other family member or friend) plan their wedding’. It’s a class for parents/family members/friends of people who are getting married. Sign up for classes through the link at @sonnetweddings on Instagram or call Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706.