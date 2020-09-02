Three Lubbock nonprofits benefiting from Patrick Mahome’s birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three Lubbock charitable organizations were chosen to benefit from a 15 and the Mahomies Foundation event in celebration of Patrick Mahomes’ 25th birthday.

Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Communities in Schools of the South Plains and the South Plains Food Bank were among the 15 organizations chosen.

The virtual event will take place on September 17, and will feature the former Red Raider, along with appearances from actor Paul Rudd, musician Quincy Jones and other Kansas City Chiefs players.