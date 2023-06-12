LUBBOCK, Texas—You can expect a full day of breakout sessions, fellowship, shopping, food and more at this year’s U&I Conference. The keynote speakers for this conference are Debbie McGuire, the first lady of Texas Tech Football, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD and TTU alumni and Southwest Airlines representative, Laura Nieto. The conference is set to take place Tuesday, October 3. Sponsorships, tickets and more information can be found at uandiconference.com. Find The U&I Conference on Facebook; like and share for a chance to win your tickets.