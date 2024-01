LUBBOCK, Texas—Saffron & Spice is hosting a cooking lesson at English Newsom Cellars on Thursday, February 8. The first class sold out so you better grab your tickets for the perfect date night or girls night out. You will learn a thing or two about Indian food with the perfect wine pairing. For more information, saffronandspicelubbock.com, or purchase tickets at englishnewsom.com.