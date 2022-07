LUBBOCK, Texas— Tickets are on sale for A Night To Remember – Casino Royale Gala. This event provides support to the Catholic Charities, which provides assistance to families in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties. This event is Friday, August 5, and you can find all the details here: For sponsorships, event or raffle tickets contact: cclubbock.org/get-involved/, geneva@cclubbock.org or calling 806-765-8475, ext. 131