Time to Let the Good Times Roll, Fat Tuesdays of the Summer are Back at Razzoo’s

LUBBOCK, Texas – Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®, known for giving the taste of the French Quarter with a fun and festive experience, isn’t waiting until next year to celebrate its favorite holiday. That’s right— Fat Tuesdays of Summer* are back with all-day deals until the end of the season. Guests can grab a bite of the bayou for just $5 every Tuesday.

Razzoo’s Fat Tuesday $5 Popcorn Shrimp, Rat Toes, Boudin Balls and Fried Pickles satisfy everyone’s Cajun cravings, whether you are dining in the restaurant or at home. For the perfect pairing, enjoy $5 frozen Hurrycanes and Mardi Ritas.

The fun doesn’t stop there. This summer, Razzoo’s is also introducing NEW Mardi Mixers featuring classic Razzoo’s cocktails, each available with sidecar add-ons, (only $2.50) just to be a lil’ extra:

· Purple Punch – Gator punch with Svedka Vodka, Cruzan Rum, Kraken Spiced Rum, Southern Comfort, Skyy Citrus Vodka and Dekuyper Banana + DeKuyper Blue Curacao

· Hurrycane Rocks – Cruzan Dark & Light Rums with Don Q 151 Rum, grenadine, pineapple and orange juice+ Southern Comfort or Cruzan Aged Rum for that extra kick

· Hurrycane Hell – Light and dark rums mixed with Razzoo’s house Hurrycane recipe + Southern Comfort or Cruzan Aged Rum for that extra kick

· Razzberry Mardi Rita – Silver Tequila and Razzoo’s house Mardi Rita recipe+ DeKuyper Razzmattazz

· Watermelon Mardi Rita – Silver Tequila and Razzoo’s house Mardi Rita recipe + DeKuyper Watermelon

· Green Melon Mardi Rita – Silver Tequila and Razzoo’s house Mardi Rita recipe + DeKuyper Green Melon

Razzoo’s and their attentive Krewe believe there is nothing more fun than providing their guest with the ultimate dining experience, so come on down this summer with friends and family to celebrate one of

the best holidays to ever exist. Don’t forget to ask how to get a free “Le First Chomp” to be let in on a little secret!

For more information about Razzoo’s, including menu items and online ordering, visit www.razzoos.com.

Fat Tuesdays of Summer offers are not available for order via third-party applications.