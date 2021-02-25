Today is National Chili Day and we have a yummy recipe

LUBBOCK, Texas – Today is National Chili Day and Pioneer offers both chili seasoning and yellow cornbread mix. Today they join us on the show to share an easy recipe you can do.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pkg. Pioneer Chili Seasoning

1 lb. Ground beef or turkey

2-8 oz. cans Tomato sauce

15 oz. can Pinto or kidney beans, drained

1 pkg. Pioneer Yellow Cornbread Mix

1 ea. Egg

½ cup Milk

PREP INSTRUCTIONS:

1.) Preheat a conventional oven to 400℉.

2.) In a 10” cast iron skillet, brown the meat and drain any excess fat.

3.) Add the Pioneer Chili Seasoning, tomato sauce, and drained beans and stir thoroughly. Simmer for 10 minutes.

4.) While the chili is cooking, whisk together an egg and milk in a medium mixing bowl.

5.) Add the Pioneer Yellow Cornbread Mix on top and whisk until lumps are gone.

6.) Pour the cornbread batter over top of the chili and spread evenly with a spatula.

7.) Place the skillet in the preheated oven and bake for 10-12 minutes, until the cornbread is golden brown.