LUBBOCK, Texas—The 2023 Touch-A-Truck event sponsored by Junior League of Lubbock is Saturday, April 15 in the South Plains Mall parking lot. This event is free to attend from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., with 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. being horn-free for those who may be sensitive to loud noises. This event brings all kinds of fun with big trucks, equipment, and their operators. See and interact with machinery, working vehicles, utility trucks, tractors, unusual equipment, and one-of-a-kind cars. Find out more at jllubbock.com.