LUBBOCK, Texas — Each year the local marines help organize and coordinate the Toys for Tots gift drive for families in need across the South Plains. However, the idea for Toys for Tots actually started over 70 years ago. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the marine corps said that they have seen more people requesting gift donations than in previous years.

Gifts can be dropped off at any location on this list.

All gifts must be unwrapped, unopened and dropped off before December 15.