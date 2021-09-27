Trader Bows has all the things you need to go bow hunting: classes, equipment, and much more

LUBBOCK, Texas – Trader Bows in Lubbock is a store that expands the sport of archery in a community-oriented indoor archery range by creating a community environment where archers can learn, practice, and compete year-round. It is also a pro shop that target archers and bow hunters can rely on to provide field proven, high quality archery and hunting products, along with providing dedicated, personalized customer service.

The indoor archery range features 30 lanes with distances out to 30 yards. The range is fully air conditioned and complete with bleachers, tables and chairs for spectators. In addition to standard archery targets, our 3D animal targets are ready to help hone your skills. They even have an elevated deer blind that bow hunters can practice from. We also have a number of archery tournaments and leagues for you to choose from.

