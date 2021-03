LUBBOCK, Texas-- It's that time of year again when YWCA is proud to honor women making a difference in the Lubbock community. This year the 2021 Women of Excellence Award Celebration will be held virtually on Thursday, March 25th from 7-8 p.m. You can stream the event online at avlaunch.me/ywcawoe or watch it locally broadcasted on KTTZ TV, Channel 5.