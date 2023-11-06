LUBBOCK, Texas— The Amazing Castle transports children and adults to a magical place and time. And within the castle’s stone walls there exists a happy and peaceful little community where every citizen has a special job to do. As visitors explore The Amazing Castle and its eight themed areas, they will encounter seven citizens who are part of the castle community. The Science Spectrum will make this fantastical exhibition available to the public from September 30 to January 7. This traveling exhibition will be located in the ExploraZone gallery on the ground floor of the Science Spectrum and will be available during regular museum hours. The Amazing Castle exhibit is included with standard museum admission. Find out more at sciencespectrum.org.