LUBBOCK, Texas— Board & Brush Creative Studio makes for a great girl’s night out, a mother-daughter day and more. This is a great place for creating fun, unique wood decor projects from scratch. Trends and Friends stopped in to see just how creative we can be. Such a fun atmosphere; plus it’s BYOB! They are located at 5905 82nd Street. Reach out by calling 806-853-4055, or at boardandbrush.com/Lubbock, @boardandbrushlubbock.