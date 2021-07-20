Tried & True Helping Hands Cook-off happening July 30th

KERMIT, Texas – The Steven Smithhart Memorial Foundation is having a sanctioned IBCA BBQ Cook-off for the end of July to raise money to purchase equipment for local first responders. If you have a company or know of one that would like to sponsor the event, please msg us at smithhartfoundation@gmail.com.

There is a kids-q so make sure to get your kids entered in that contest for July 30! Prizes awarded to 1st and 2nd place! They will have a Picking Pit party on the evening of July 31st with several musicians playing $10 per person or $15 per couple kids under 10 free. The auctions will be held before and during the Picking Pit Party on July 31st. Items to be announced at a later date. The raffle drawings will take place on July 31st before the Picking Pit Party. Items to be announced at a later date. Check out the event page for info on raffle and auction items and what musicians will be playing at the Picking Pit Party! They also will be selling pulled pork taco plates $10 and sausage wraps $5 on both days of the event. The event will have shirts with the cook-off logo for sale $20 for sizes up to xl $25 for larger sizes.

