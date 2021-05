LUBBOCK, Texas – As a collective of churches, The YWCA, and The City of Lubbock we are partnering together for a free grocery giveaway of produce, meat, and dairy to feed over 1200 families. There will also be a free COVID 19 vaccine drive-thru clinic. If you know anyone who needs food, or the covid vaccine make sure to come out Saturday to the YWCA at 10 am!