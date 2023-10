LUBBOCK, Texas—Bubba’s 33 is hosting their Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wear your costume and enjoy a fun and safe evening. The decorated trunks filled with candy will be in the parking lot of Bubba’s 33 at 6210 Slide Road at the South Plains Mall. Find out more at southplainsmall.com or on Facebook, Bubba’s 33 Lubbock.