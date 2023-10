LUBBOCK, Texas — There’s a new coffee shop in town, Brewed Awakening, located right by Texas Tech at 1021 University Avenue. Owner, Demeri Cobb said the vibe inside–from the handmade tiles, local art and even the logo–is meaningful, and inspired by her cowgirl roots. Cobb said the menu is, “quality over quantity,” and are working on nailing the recipes so they taste the same each time you visit.