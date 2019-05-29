Try something new this summer with Tennis 101 offered at The Falls

LUBBOCK, Texas–It’s Workout Wednesday with Eric Huntley, director of tennis at The Falls Tennis & Athletics Club. It’s more than just a gym, in fact tennis is one of the sports it’s known for, and that’s why they’re offering Tennis 101 to members and non-members alike. The idea is to introduce you to the sport, teach you the proper techniques and get you playing on a regular basis.

Check out this video to see lesson one of the Tennis 101 class, and find out how you can participate.

For more information visit: The Falls Tennis & Athletics Club.