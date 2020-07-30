TTU Back to School Fiesta to be Held as Drive-Thru Event Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Now in its 21st year, the Back to School Fiesta has provided school supplies to thousands of families from Lubbock and the South Plains but this year it will look a little, being held as a drive-thru event.

Texas Tech has hosted the Back to School Fiesta every August to serves thousands of K-12 students and their families in South Plains. It provides educational information on topics ranging from college admissions and child care resources to financial aid, health, wellness and nutrition. Students also receive a backpack full of free school supplies at the event.

Those who wish to attend the Back to School Fiesta are asked to register online before the day of the event. After registering, they will receive an electronic code to be scanned upon arrival at the event. Those unable to complete early registration can be registered by a staff member when they arrive at the event. School supply distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is strongly encouraged.

This year it will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the Commuter West parking lot west of the United Supermarkets Arena.