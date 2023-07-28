LUBBOCK, Texas— College Connect at Texas Tech University is hosting their Back to School 2023 Fiesta Drive Thru on Saturday, July 29 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at 1540 Indiana Avenue. The event is designed to serve the community as K-12 students prepare to return to school. Parents, families, and students are all welcome to attend. Each family will receive up to 6 school supply kits that contain essentials for school. The event features community and TTU departmental support. Community partners in attendance will distribute school supply items, resource documents, and/or coupons at the event to families in vehicles as they approach. Find out more at 806-742-2420 or at https://www.facebook.com/TexasTechCollegeConnect/.