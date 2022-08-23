LUBBOCK, Texas— TTU College of Education is writing a grant proposal that will involve partnerships with schools, local agencies and community groups to provide cradle to career educational support services. For this grant, they are required to collect information from individuals in the footprint. You can help by going to the website educ.ttu.edu or at United (50th Street @ Ave Q) on Wednesday, August 24, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Friday, August 26, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.