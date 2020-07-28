TTU hosts virtual women’s clinic August 4th, deadline to register almost here

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells and his staff will host a virtual women’s clinic on Aug. 4, featuring question-and-answer sessions with several current Red Raiders as well as a performance by Texas country music artist Grant Gilbert.

Registration is now available online at TexasTech.com via this link. Space is limited so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early, as registration will close on July 31.

All proceeds for the virtual women’s clinic will benefit Women’s Protective Services in Lubbock, a non-profit organization specifically chosen by the Wells family.

Wells and his wife, Jen, will begin the hour-long event, giving participants an inside look into their life off the football field. Wells will also detail his outlook for the Red Raiders entering his second season as Texas Tech will begin its preseason camp later that week.