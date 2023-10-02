LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech University is hosting their International Week October 2 through 7. The week will include events like the Tropical Dance Class and culture Fest; all open to the Lubbock community. This week is full of cultural family events with activities such as crafts, international dancing, and food! Information can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/, on Facebook, International Affairs at Texas Tech University, or Instagram, ttu_intlaffairs.