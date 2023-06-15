LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech University and Lubbock Animal Services are hosting an adoption event for Texas Tech PhDog graduates. This event with include food trucks, crafts for the little ones, dog training demonstrations, dogs looking for their new homes and more. This adoption event is Friday, June 16 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Livestock Arena, 1308 Indiana Ave. Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1245436119666206/?ref=newsfeed or Instagram: @canineolfactionlab.