TTU Museum reopens to the public on October 22nd with new exhibits

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a seven-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum of Texas Tech University will reopen on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The Museum will operate on an adjusted schedule of Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., at limited capacity. The Museum will require masks to be worn while visiting and will administer temperature checks and review a symptoms checklist query upon entry. Lubbock Lake Landmark will open Thursday, October 15, with a Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., adjusted schedule and masks will be required.